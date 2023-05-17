Magical! Meghan Markle sparkled in a stunning gold strapless Johanna Ortiz dress while attending the 50th Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on Tuesday, May 16.

The Suits star, 41, attended the New York event alongside husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland and flaunted her flawless figure in the dazzling ensemble. The gown featured an opening located in the middle of her chest and a slit that opened just below her knees. Meghan completed the look with a classic Old Hollywood wave hairstyle and black open-toe heels.

Fans clearly loved the dress so much that the item sold out on the designer’s website before Meghan left the event.

“Y’all, she probably hadn’t even sat DOWN before the dress sold out! #QueenS–t,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the impressive news.

A second fan commented, “One thing she got going for her is that she is always exquisitely elegant.”

Meghan accepted the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award alongside Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown for her advocacy for equity and gave an inspiring speech.

“It’s never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life … There is still so much work to be done,” she told the attendees. “I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization. It allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

Although the couple was in happy spirits while posing for photos on the red carpet for the event, they experienced a scary car chase by the paparazzi as they were leaving the award ceremony, which Harry’s spokesperson deemed “near catastrophic.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the Wednesday, May 17, statement read. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Thankfully, Meghan and Harry, 38, came out of the pursuit safe and sound.

