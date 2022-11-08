Meghan Markle Shines in Shorts and Skirts: Photos of the Former Royal Exposing Her Bare Legs

Royally hot. Meghan Markle has had quite the fashion evolution over the years. Before marrying into the royal family with husband Prince Harry, she was starting to find her individual style, which consisted of many chic skirts and shorts. Although she had to dress more modestly when she was crowned the Duchess of Sussex, we’ll never forget her hottest looks from her young Hollywood days.

Meghan is an advocate for women dressing freely and not conforming to society’s standards, and hasn’t been shy to speak on the matter. “You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. There’s no uniform for feminism; you are a feminist exactly the way you are,” she told Glamour in 2022.

The California native starred in the legal drama Suits from 2011 to 2017. While she gained a tremendous amount of acting skills through her role, she also learned a thing or two about fashion practices.

“I think the most important thing you can do is tailoring,” she told Yahoo Style in 2020. “No matter what you have in your closet, you think it’s not going to make a big impact but if it fits you to a T, you look a million times better and I learned that working on Suits.”

In case you forgot, pencil skirts were a staple in Meghan’s wardrobe. The actress would keep it sexy yet classy, as she would pair the seductive look with a cute and modest blouse.

The “Archetypes” podcast host partnered with Reitmans in 2016 and launched a fall line for the clothing brand. In the promotional photos, Meghan donned a wide variety of looks, but one stood out more than the others.

The 90210 actress wore an all-black ensemble, which featured a long-sleeve turtle and leather pencil skirt, while working all the right angles. While promoting the line, she gushed over the “everyday” pieces with a little bit of “edge.”

“I certainly love pencil skirts now. I never knew that was going to be my thing,” she admitted during an interview with LouLou Magazine, while promoting the partnership. “I love really classic pieces and lots of mix-and-match pieces that you can implement some new sweater or button-down into your wardrobe.”

Jackie Tardif, the Senior Vice-President of merchandising for Reitmans gushed over Meghan and how perfect she was for the campaign. “Ms. Markle truly embodies the modern, professional woman, both in her career and personal life. She resonates with both existing and new Reitmans customers, making her the perfect partner for this workwear collection,” she said in a statement at the time.

