Meghan Markle does not look back fondly at her big TV break, scoring a role as a suitcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. She says the experience left her feeling like a “bimbo.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, appeared on season 2 of the NBC series between 2006 and 2007. “I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance,” she revealed during her Tuesday, October 18, “Archetypes” podcast with guest Paris Hilton, with the title “Breaking Down the Bimbo.”

“And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype, the word bimbo,” Meghan continued.

The former working British royal lamented about putting “padding in your bra,” using hair extensions and putting on fake eyelashes to look on-cam glam.

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty,” Meghan recalled, adding how though she was “really grateful” for the work at the time to pay her bills, she didn’t like “how it made me feel, which was not smart … I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks.”

“It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains,” Meghan told Paris, then revealed how she wants more for her daughter Lilibet, 1, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry. The couple also have a son, Archie, 3.

“I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things,” the California native explained.

Meghan attended college at prestigious Northwestern University but sought out a career as an actress back home in her native Los Angeles. Her first on-camera role was a one-time part on the soap opera General Hospital in 2002 before later being cast as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal, where she appeared in 34 episodes.

Meghan got her major break when she landed the role of Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama Suits, where she appeared for 7 seasons starting in 2011. She stopped acting after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.