Meghan Markle’s Braless Looks Are Truly Royal: See Photos of Her Outfits Without a Bra

Ever since she started dating Prince Harry in 2016, Meghan Markle quickly became a famous name from the royal family. Although she and the Duke of Sussex aren’t working royals anymore, the two continue to keep busy with their new lives in California, whether that means attending informal events or upscale red carpet occasions. From time to time, Meghan shows off her unique style at high-profile gatherings, such as wearing a fashionable pantsuit or braless dress.

In October 2018, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband were seen at an event with a surfing community group in Australia, for which she wore a stunning sleeveless striped dress without a bra. Meghan even received a few colorful leis to complete the tropical look.

On another occasion, the former Suits actress graced the red carpet at the London Palladium in November 2018, wearing a beautiful black and white floral-print halter-strapped top with plain black pants.

When it comes to embracing fashion, Meghan has spoken out about her perception on self-confidence and female empowerment.

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women,” she said during a 2016 guest appearance at the Create & Cultivate conference. “There’s no uniform for feminism; you are a feminist exactly the way you are.”

As for her personal sense of fashion, the Los Angeles native has also discussed how her style has evolved ever since she landed her role as Rachel on Suits.

“I think it’s really changed because my sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops,” Meghan explained to Glamour U.K. in May 2017. “But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe! The fashion on Suits is gorgeous. So, it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well.”

The Northwestern University graduate also added that she felt “a lot of [her] personal style [was] reflected” in her character during her time on the TV show.

“I like monochromatic and tonal dressing, and I don’t generally wear prints, and neither does Rachel now,” Meghan concluded. “On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket. … As I’ve gotten older, I like longer dresses, but my legs come up to my ears and I’m not very tall. So, when I wear a short skirt, I’ve got to be really conscious.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Meghan’s stylish braless moments.