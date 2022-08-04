Showing off those legs! Meghan Markle doesn’t always wear shorts, but she makes headlines when she does. Even before marrying the royal family’s Prince Harry, the former actress had an epic sense of style, but it’s only gotten better since she’s continued a career in the public eye.

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women,” Meghan declared during a 2016 appearance at the Create & Cultivate conference. “There’s no uniform for feminism; you are a feminist exactly the way you are.”

It’s no secret that the Suits alum had a major fashion makeover after her Royal Family debut. While she and her husband have since distanced themselves from the royal family after stepping down from their senior royal duties in January 2020, her clothing choices are still iconic. However, sometimes Meghan lets her hair down to trade in those colorful dresses and tailored suit jackets for a comfy pair of denim shorts. In fact, she was photographed in July 2022 wearing an all-denim hook while supporting Harry at a polo match in Santa Barbara. Staying on the conservative side, Meghan’s shorts hit her mid-thigh but still showed off her toned legs.

Earlier that same month, she opted for a pair of navy blue shorts while meeting with Gloria Steinem in New York City. Photos obtained by Harper’s Bazaar at the time showed Meghan smiling while walking around the Big Apple in a white shirt with her sleeves rolled up, which was tucked into the high-waisted shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a nude belt, matching pumps and a neutral-colored clutch purse. Talk about a summer fashion icon!

In 2017, Meghan spoke with Glamour U.K. about how her fashion sense has “really changed” over the years, noting that she used to have a “relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops.” Thanks to her role on Suits, that all changed.

“Now what I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me,” she told the publication at the time. “For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette. I wear a lot of Burberry on the show, and I wear a lot of Prabal [Gurung], because Rachel’s whole aesthetic is someone who comes from money and has a real classic design sensibility. It’s really modern because she’s still young.”

