Honesty hour. After Meghan Markle’s long career in Hollywood, she revealed how she would feel if she and husband Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, wanted to pursue a career in entertainment.

“I would say, ‘Great!’” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, assured during an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, October 19. “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. “

Shutterstock

The California native acknowledged that she and Prince Harry, 38, will also have “other expectations” for their son, 3, and 16-month-old daughter due to the “legacy” and “tradition” their lineage holds, but the mom of two wants her little ones to “carve out their own path.”

“If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit,” Meghan continued. “We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

Meghan is open to her kids possibly pursuing a career in entertainment one day, but as for her, the Dater’s Handbook star is “done” with acting. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she said.

She may not be returning as an actress on the silver screen, but Meghan and Harry are sharpening their entertainment chops with an upcoming documentary and the Castle star’s “Archetypes” podcast. No one is more surprised than Meghan about all their projects in the works.

“I left Suits right after the 100th episode in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again,” she explained, noting that Hollywood has “shifted quite a bit” since she retired from her longtime character, Rachel Zane. “But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things. The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the ’90s — where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? — that doesn’t happen anymore.”

She’s found podcasting to be “interesting” in an effort to “create a cultural moment” or a “conversation” with her audience. “It might be one of the only remaining forums where people are alone to listen,” she said about the platform. “Where else do you have that opportunity?”

Meghan has found worldwide fame since joining the royal family through her 2018 marriage to Harry. Two years later, they stepped down from their role as senior royals before walking away from the monarchy for good the following year.

The Horrible Bosses actress admitted it’s “weird” the amount of attention she’s received, including people making movies based on her life.

“Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money,” she explained. “Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: “OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.” It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”