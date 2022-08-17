Meghan Markle has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, including speculation that she’s gotten a nose job and Botox injections, since skyrocketing to fame thanks to her high-profile relationship with husband Prince Harry. Did the Duchess of Sussex go under the knife? Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Meghan Markle Get Plastic Surgery?

The California native has not spoken about going under the knife. However, she was once rumored to be a massive fan of Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, which has since been nicknamed “organic Botox.” Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton were both named on the company’s website as users of the $89 topical product that claims to soften lines and wrinkles, although this was not confirmed by the royals themselves.

What Has Meghan Markle Said About Nose Job and Botox Rumors?

Since becoming a royal, Meghan has not reacted to any plastic surgery speculation, but it’s no secret the Suits alum takes amazing care of herself. Her former makeup artist Spencer Barnes exclusively told Life & Style that she was a fan of enhancing her natural beauty.

“When I worked with Meghan, she was all about skin! She wanted her skin to look like skin but enhanced galore — glowing, radiant and healthy — while subtly contoured so that the architecture of her face was maximized. Nuanced subtly was always key,” the beauty expert, whose clientele also consists of other stars like Julianne Hough and Mila Kunis, revealed in January 2020.

In addition to the Horrible Bosses actress loving “a peachy, radiant glow on the cheeks,” she also paid careful attention to her eyebrows to ensure they looked natural.

“Skin and brows are two of the most powerful things you can do to a face to make or break it’s harmonious balance,” Spencer explained about the emphasis on the Duchess’ favorite features. “She perfected the art of natural-looking beauty because it was so well balanced.”

Even once Meg was in the royal spotlight, you would never catch her with bold or colorful makeup. That’s because she liked to keep her makeup palette in “neutral tones.”

“With her eyes, she liked deep rich earthy browns & plums — but also gold tones, bronzes and soft peaches,” he said. “Things that would give a little highlight. We never really got into bold color on her eyes. Meghan looks best in neutral tones to ensure her beautiful, brown eyes were defined with a bit of wow.”

Prior to marrying Prince Harry and having two adorable children — son Archie and daughter Lilibet — Meghan opened up about her favorite skincare products. Her tried and true brands included Jan Marini and Tatcha, but the Dater’s Handbook star admitted at the time that she was very “low-key” when it came to her day-to-day look.

“I don’t wear foundation in real life. My routine is very simple — I call it the five-minute face,” the Get Him to the Greek alum told Allure in 2014. “It’s just Touche Éclat, curled lashes, mascara, Chap Stick, and a little bit of blush. That is my favorite kind of look. If I’m going to amp it up for night, then I use M.A.C. Teddy eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it.”

