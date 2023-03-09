A living legacy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have received royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne. Keep scrolling for details about Prince Archie and princess Lilibet.

What Are Meghan and Harry’s Kids’ Titles?

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Reverend John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to People on March 8, using their daughter’s official title for the first time.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry’s children’s titles will be used only for formal occasions.

Shutterstock

Why Do Meghan and Harry’s Kids Get Royal Titles?

Archie and Lili’s ability to receive royal titles actually dates back to a rule established by King George V in 1917.

“The grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms,” the Letters of Patent read at the time.

At the time of Archie’s birth in May 2019 and Lili’s birth in June 2021, they were not given royal titles because they were the great-grandchildren of the monarch. Instead, they were referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their titles were up for debate for quite some time following Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, considering Meghan and Harry stepped away from their royal duties in early 2020.

Since then, the couple has made many bold claims about Harry’s family and their treatment of Meghan in multiple interviews, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s book, Spare.

The royal family’s website officially updated their line of succession to reflect the little ones’ new titles: Prince Archie of Sussex, who is sixth in line to the throne, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who is seventh. Back in September 2022 following Elizabeth’s passing, a spokesperson for the palace said the updates would happen “as and when we get information.”

Why Did Meghan and Harry Give Their Children Royal Titles?

Harry and Meghan have not spoken about why they have decided to accept royal titles for their children. While royal children are considered entitled to the moniker, many members of the royal family have turned down titles for their kids.

Queen Elizabeth had four children — King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The monarch’s only daughter refused titles for her two children with ex-husband Mark Phillips, Peter and Zara, after their births in 1977 and 1981, respectively.

“Zara always says she’s so pleased she wasn’t given a title,” the equestrian’s father-in-law, Phil Tindall, previously told The Sunday Times, explaining that Zara and Peter got “to live their own lives.”

In addition, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also refused prince and princess titles for their kids, Louise, who was born in 2003, and James, who was born in 2007. Instead, their kids are referred to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” Sophie explained to Times of London about their decision. “Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”