Sofia Riche's style has majorly evolved over the years, but one trend remains the same: a sexy braless outfit. Not to mention, Sofia's older sister, Nicole Richie, was Y2K's trendsetter, so she naturally looked up to her sister for fashion inspo growing up.

“[Nicole’s] bad outfits were just iconic. So, how can you diss an iconic outfit?” Sofia told ELLE UK in May 2021. “I loved Rihanna growing up and I loved the Olsen twins. But I could go to Nicole’s house, go into her closet and steal everything.”

However, the Simple Life alum isn’t the only family member that inspires her fashion sense. “I actually take a lot of stuff from my mom. She has really cool old pieces that she used to wear – she has separate closets for the clothes she actually wears and then all her old stuff. She has a full-blown vintage closet in the house, it’s so cool,” she told Grazia in 2019.

While she still rummages through her older sister’s wardrobe, Sofia has curated her own personal style. The California native has always had a sophisticated fashion sense, but that doesn’t stop her from showing off her fantastic physique in daring outfits.

Sofia donned a sexy Julien MacDonald cutout gown at the 2017 Harper’s Bazaar Icons event and undoubtedly turned heads that night. The dress had a plunging neckline that exposed her body from her chest to her hips.

However, Sofia likes to embrace her tomboy style when it comes to her everyday looks. “I can’t really pin exactly what I am because I wake up every morning and I decide that I want to be girly or I want to be a tomboy, or I don’t know like I’m all over the place,” she told Grazia. “But, for the most part, I’m comfortable. I think that’s an important key factor to me.”

The social media personality admitted to the publication that she started her modeling career to do much more than be a Covergirl and catwalk on the most elite runways.

“It’s one thing to be like, oh, you can be the face of this but it’s another to be like we want your opinion, and we want you to do it,” she told DuJour, while discussing her aspirations of running her own clothing line. “My whole point in starting modeling was to be around the designers and kind of study off of them. Then it picked up and it worked out! I’ve been taking notes along the way.”

