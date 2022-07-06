Millie Bobby Brown has amassed a huge net worth after her breakout role in Stranger Things. Since the show debuted in 2016, the actress has expanded her résumé as well as her bank account.

“I know what comes with acting is fame and photographers and paparazzi and interviews all the time, and I love it because it’s my favorite thing,” the Enola Holmes actress told Vogue Australia in January 2018, two years after her steep rise to fame. “I don’t want to be sitting at home doing school. I mean, I do do that, obviously, but I know what comes with [acting], and I love it.”

While the Marbella, Spain, native seems to be embracing the challenges that come with fame, she’s not exempt from the negative emotions that come with it.

“[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross” she said on The Guilty Feminist podcast in April 2022, pointing out that she is an example of the many ways in which young women are sexualized from a young age, especially if they are in the public eye. “I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever.”

However, Millie maintains her positive attitude despite the dark side of her line of work.

“But not ever will I be defeated,” she said on the podcast. “I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth?

Millie’s total net worth is approximately $10 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Did Millie Bobby Brown Earn From ‘Stranger Things’?

Millie earns $300,000 per episode of Stranger Things, per the outlet, playing one of the show’s main characters. As there are four seasons of the sci-fi drama and a fifth and final season to come, Millie will have earned more than $10 million for her time spent playing Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Other Roles

In addition to her role in the Netflix hit, Millie has landed leading roles in a multitude of other movies and shows. She made her feature film debut in 2019 with a lead role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which she returned for the 2021 sequel Godzilla vs. Kong. Millie also starred in the 2020 Netflix movie Enola Holmes, which the streaming service confirmed for a sequel in May 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Beauty Brand

On top of her flourishing acting career, Millie is the founder of a beauty brand. The actress launched Florence by Mills in August 2019. The company sells a range of skincare products including face wash, eye balm and lip oil and is targeted at a Gen-Z audience. Millie purchased a majority stake in the company in December 2020.

“We loved being partners with Millie in the first phase of her vision for Florence by Mills, which focused on beauty,” PJ Brice, chief executive officer of the company that helped develop and launce Florence by Mills, told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

“We are so proud of what Florence has achieved in its first 18 months. There is no doubt that the brand will continue to prosper and expand, especially with Millie’s vision to build Florence into a brand beyond beauty.”