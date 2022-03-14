Fashionista! Millie Bobby Brown has served up some incredible style moments over the years. The Stranger Things actress has proved that she’s not your typical teen with ensembles from Fendi, Givenchy, Dior and Oscar de la Renta. The young star is always turning heads while walking down the red carpet — and she makes it look easy.

“It’s always difficult to dress for a red carpet event because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately you say you won’t listen to it, but you actually kind of have to,” the actress confessed to Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019. “For me, I sit there and think, I’m not going to listen to what they have to say, journalists or whoever wants to write badly about my inappropriate outfit.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

In many ways, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress is like your run-of-the-mill young adult — she’s just constantly being watched. Other than her acting gigs, Millie is also the founder of her own cosmetics company, Florence by Mills, the face of many high-end brands, a SAG Award winner and major celeb with millions followers on Instagram. However, when it comes to making a name for herself as a fashionista, the Netflix star explained that her fashion choices are very much inspired by her peers.

“I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, ‘Wow that’s what I should dress up as,'” she explained. “They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I’m influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life.”

The British star noted that she “loves learning new things” about herself and wants to keep “evolving,” which includes adopting a more grown-up style. “I would really enjoy wearing more fitted clothes now,” she said. “I feel like I’m becoming someone and being a woman so I just want to show that.”

Millie turned 18 in February 2022, and even though she’s considered “an adult,” the makeup mogul revealed, “I don’t think I’m ever gonna be an adult,” while chatting with Seventeen in January of that same year.

“I heavily rely on my family for everything I do,” she shared. “A good life lesson I’ve learned is to just be grateful and understand where you came from, to always help others, and to keep creating things that make people happy. My biggest thing is just constantly promoting positivity and making people smile.”

Sounds pretty grown up to us! Keep scrolling to see Millie’s best style moments.