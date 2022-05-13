Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried Has Not Aged! See the Actress’ Transformation Through the Years

The only thing that has changed about Amanda Seyfried over the years is the shade of her blonde hair. Besides starring in award-winning movies, the actress is an unbothered queen who hasn’t aged a bit!

She truly kicked off her career in the most iconic way by playing Karen Smith in Mean Girls. However, she quickly went from playing the clueless blonde to landing major roles in films like Mama Mia! The Dropout star has even opened up about being taken more seriously in Hollywood.

“Mean Girls got me on the map, it really got my foot in the door. But getting pigeonholed was the thing you had to fight,” she said to Variety in 2022. “Back in 2004, I had to be really careful to not just be ‘the pretty blonde,’” she continued.

“So at the very beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done Big Love, I was going to be Karen Smith.”

The Dear John actress fell in love with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, while costarring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. However, she was in a relationship with Justin Long at the time and the Take Care actor was married to Kimberly Hope.

No, they didn’t cross that line but quickly ended things with their significant others and made things official in March 2016. The pair got married in a secret wedding ceremony a year later when Amanda was nine months pregnant with their daughter Nina.

“We got married in Topanga, March last year,” she told Net-a-Porter in 2018. “Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Can we just go to Cheebo (a café on Sunset Boulevard)?’ It was awesome.”

The Letters to Juliet star and Wild actor revealed they welcomed their son, Thomas, in September 2020. They live in a quiet farm in upstate New York and live a not-so-glitz and glam lifestyle.

Amanda appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022 and talked about the time her family had to sleep in their barn in the middle of the night … during a snowstorm. The Chloe actress explained that their house generator blew out, so the only source of heat they had was inside their barn where the other generator was located.

“This is what you do. This is what you sacrifice,” she said. “You sacrifice these things when nature happens, you know what I mean?”

Keep scrolling to see her transformation over the years!