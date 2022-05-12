Island Ting! Pia Mia Is a Hot Little Lady in a Bikini: See Photos of the Musician in a Swimsuit

Captain of the itty-bitty swimmy committee! Pia Mia has worked with some of the hottest names in the music industry, like Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy. As part of her career, the singer is always dancing, so she’s always in tip-top shape.

The Guam native often visits her home island and is sure to flaunt in a bikini whenever she can. “Nothing like being home,” she captioned her December 2021 Instagram picture in a sizzling red bikini.

The “Do It Again” singer was also once close friends with Kylie Jenner, and although they’re now distant friends, The Kardashians star helped the singer rise to fame.

In 2013, the musician posted a cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and the internet couldn’t get enough! And apparently, neither could the Kylie Cosmetics founder. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan invited Pia to dinner and surprised her with Drake at the dinner table.

“It was great,” she told Capital Xtra in 2015. “He really liked it. I thought it was cool he liked the cover because I made it so different than how he did.”

Her most popular song is her hit single “Do It Again,” which is sampled by J Boog’s “Let’s Do It Again.” The song features the “Loyal” rapper and Tyga and reached No. 71 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart in 2015.

“I had this idea and I wanted to put my spin on it. And then we played it for Chris and Tyga and they loved it and wanted to get on it,” she told Maxim in July 2021. “It represents who I am, from the video, from the song itself. It was the perfect representation of me as an artist.”

Pia is also an influencer, with 8 million Instagram followers, she’s an ambassador for brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty lingerie brand. Additionally, she posts frisky flicks on the subscription-based network OnlyFans.

According to Briefly, the “Touch” singer ranked No. 8 on the social network site, earning an estimated $2.22 million a month.

“I wanted to join OnlyFans because I wanted to show more sides of myself,” she told Flip Your Wig in September 2020. “I want to post what I want and say what I want whenever I want.”

Okay, enough small talk. Keep scrolling to see Pia Mia’s hottest bikini pictures!