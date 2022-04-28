What’s cookin’ good lookin! Her husband may be a hot commodity on the basketball court, but Ayesha Curry is the real smoke show.

The NBA wife has made a name for herself through her cookbooks, Full Plate and Seasoned Life, while also coming out with a successful cookware collection. While she’s been in the spotlight because of her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry, the mother of three has been turning heads after losing 35 pounds during lockdown.

The New York Times bestselling author revealed to Harper’s Bazaar what she eats in a day and what helped contribute to her weight loss. “I make sure that the kids are fed and that they have lunch but then sometimes I slip off and forget to have lunch,” she said while discussing her children Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Cannon, 3.

“But if I am having lunch, it’s usually post-workout and I’m having some sort of arugula or spinach salad with a seared protein on the side — shrimp or tuna or seared salmon.” Ayesha added that her go-to dressing is poppy seed and she enjoys a chocolate protein shake with the salad.

The About Last Night host recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in March 2022 and she gave the fans what they have been asking for … bikini pictures galore! “So grateful,” her March 2022 Instagram caption read. “Grateful for the sun, grateful for family and friends, grateful for love. I’m grateful for life.”

Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Chloe Bailey and Tracee Ellis Ross drooled over her smokin’ bikini body. “Your body! Wow,” Chloe commented under Ayesha’s March 2022 Instagram post.

Ayesha and the three-time NBA champion often visit Cabo and soak up the rays without the little ones running around. The chef shared pictures of the two lounging poolside during their baecation. She sported a snakeskin bikini while stealing kisses from Stephen and splashing around their pool.

Stephen even posted his wife’s swimsuit pictures for a special birthday tribute in March 2022. “Shouting from the rooftops to my woman! Happy birthday…33 and never looked better,” he gushed over his love. “Keep shining, thriving, leveling up, leading, and giving the vision of what a woman is and what a woman should be to our daughters.”

To see more photos of Ayesha’s best bikini lewks, scroll through the gallery below.