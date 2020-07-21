Gorgeous! Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s sprawling California home is perfect for raising their three children — Riley, Ryan and Canon.

The NBA player and cookbook author purchased their gorgeous mansion in September 2019, just three months after the Golden State Warriors moved from Oakland to San Francisco, real estate site Dirt reported at the time. Their new home is located in the quiet Bay Area neighborhood of Atherton. Considering Steph is signed to a whopping $201 million contract with the iconic West Coast basketball team, the $31 million price tag for their new digs seems relatively affordable.

According to the outlet, the Ohio native and Family Food Fight star’s new residence set a record in the Bay Area for the most expensive house purchased.

Despite their wealth, the members of the Curry family have a pretty typical day-to-day life. Ayesha typically documents whatever recipe she’s experimenting with in the kitchen. She’s also recently lost almost 40 pounds after giving birth to their youngest, Canon, in 2018, and shares the latest workouts she’s been crushing in their gorgeous home gym. As for Stephen, he practices on their basketball court and frequently hits the weight room with his wife. However, the couple spends tons of time with their kids, whether it’s hanging out in the living room or goofing around outside.

The parents are soaking in every minute with their little ones, and the restauranteur confessed that life is flying by a bit too fast.

“[Stephen Curry] is this real life?!” Ayesha captioned a photo posted to Instagram in April 2019. “All glory to God for our [three] angels. I wish we could stop time just for a couple of years.”

The pair have been together for over ten years and got married in 2011. The Food Network host divulged that fatherhood looks very good on her hubby.

“The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school,” she gushed about Steph to Parents magazine in 2016. “He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out.”

It’s amazing to see the family of five in such a great place — literally and figuratively! Keep scrolling to take a tour of their California home.