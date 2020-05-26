Hard work pays off! Ayesha Curry shared details of her weight loss journey after she almost broke the internet with her fire bikini photos.

“I’m down 35 pounds. I’m happy to be. I’ve spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies. Now it’s my turn to nurse myself,” the Food Network host, 31, said in an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, May 24.

The mom of three also gushed about her progress and gave insight on what she’s been doing to get in shape. “Mommies need love too!” she wrote. “Been in the gym since January, heavy HIIT, hella cardio, floor work and changed my entire diet (except for Sundays, you know what it is). Will share more soon!”

Ayesha gave birth to her youngest child, Canon, in July 2018. Since then, she’s made it her mission to get back in shape. It’s safe to say the brunette beauty has been feeling herself these days. On May 23, she shared two photos of herself rockin’ a dark grey ribbed bikini, and she looks amazing! “Took me long enough,” she captioned the pics, which were taken by her husband, Steph Curry.

The cookbook author has always been open about her body. In May 2019, she got candid about getting her breasts enhanced after giving birth to her second daughter, Ryan. Though Ayesha went under the knife as a way to boost her confidence, unfortunately, that’s not how she felt afterward.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” she told Working Mother at the time. “So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet.”

Despite her struggles, being a mom has empowered Ayesha. “It makes me feel like I can take on anything … The little things that used to seem like problems aren’t problems at all anymore. Things roll off my back more easily.”

