No, we’re not blushing … you’re blushing! NBA powerhouse Steph Curry took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to share quite the steamy photo of himself and wife Ayesha Curry. “Vacation vibes with my one and only,” the 31-year-old captioned the snapshot. In the picture, Stephen is holding up his ladylove by her backside, while Ayesha gives her man a playful lick on the forehead.

Needless to say, their chemistry is palpable. “Welp … number four on the way,” one user joked, suggesting that Ayesha and Steph will be welcoming another child soon. Currently, the loved-up couple shares Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 19 months. “Living your best life, bro,” added another user. “This is everything,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “We love to see it! Yes!”

Courtesy of Steph Curry/Instagram

Unfortunately, one person — ahem, Ayesha — had a small critique. “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you, though,” the celebrity cook, 30, wrote. (Girl, no way! This picture definitely doesn’t need a filter.)

In the past, Ayesha has opened up about her insecurities since becoming a mother, especially regarding her body image. In fact, as a result of suffering from postpartum depression, the Tastes author made a hasty decision to undergo plastic surgery. “I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” Ayesha told Working Mother in a May 2019 interview.

“So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” she continued. “They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

Well said, Ayesha! The Food Network personality went on to reveal that she’s slowly but surely learning to embrace the skin she’s in and of course, be a role model to her children. “I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day,” she expressed “It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are — and to love it.”

Keep thriving, mama!