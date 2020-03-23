Too cute! Ayesha Curry’s cutest moments with her three kids — Riley, Ryan and Canon — prove she’s supermom. The cookbook author and her husband, Stephen, frequently gush over how much fun they have navigating life as a family of five.

Their oldest child, Riley, was born in 2012 and is her mom’s mini-me. She’s always offering guidance to her younger sister, Ryan, who was born in 2015. The Curry gals are dealing with school, friends and finding their adorable personal styles, while baby boy Canon, whom the family welcomed in 2018, keeps Ayesha and Stephen busy at home.

The point guard confessed that they have “a full house” since welcoming their youngest during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “No days [are] sane. We just try to get it done however you can, but [we were] unbelievably blessed to welcome Canon to the family. He’s running around, coming into his own as a little young fella, so I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Ayesha always keeps it very candid with fans, including the hard parts of parenting. The restauranteur opened up about how difficult it can be to watch her kids grow up and confessed that time flies by a little too quickly.

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry Instagram

“[Stephen Curry] is this real life?!” Ayesha captioned a sweet picture of her three kiddos. “All glory to God for our [three] angels. I wish we could stop time just for a couple of years.”

Of course, Ayesha has her supportive hubby by her side to help. “I know you’re sitting right next to me but life is too short not to shout how much I love you from my mobile rooftop,” the starlet penned to the NBA player for his birthday on March 14. “Always proud of you and even more so in awe of your constant grace and faith.” The couple got married in 2011 and haven’t looked back.

As far as the possibility of having more kids, Steph admitted that time will tell. “I guess you can never say we’re done, unless you do something to fix that, but right now we are very happy and content with our family,” he told ET.

