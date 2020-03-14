Always meant to be! Ayesha and Steph Curry may be one of the cutest couples ever to grace Hollywood. Solely based on their relationship and family life, the parents of three are goals in every way possible.

The best part is their children — Riley, Ryan and Canon — get to grow up surrounded by so much love. On February 28, Ayesha shared a video on Instagram that her 7-year-old daughter recorded of the couple dancing. Riley might as well be her parents’ No. 1 fans. In the clip, she kept gushing over them and shouting, “[They’re] so crazy in love.” Aww!

Naturally, Ayesha found her daughter’s reaction adorable. “Riley’s commentary,” she captioned the post. “Going to have to change my phone passwords. 7 going on 17 with her wit. I hope we dance like this forever @stephencurry30 unless it’s a bubble ting, then we will do that.”

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Riley may be tiny, but she always makes her presence known, especially when she’s helping her parents out with her siblings. “Riley, she’s the second mom in the house,” the basketball star told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “She’s all about taking care of Canon and trying to feed him. She’s even trying to change diapers now. All those little things make it special — watching her grow up and to have the awareness of like, she’s got to be a big, older sister.”

While Steph and Ayesha love being parents, they don’t seem to be interested in expanding their brood — for now. “I guess you can never say we’re done, unless you do something to fix that, but right now we are very happy and content with our family,” he told the outlet.

The dynamic duo have been together for over a decade, and they never stop showing each other how much they care. For their eighth wedding anniversary in July 2019, Ayesha shouted out her hubby on Instagram and said, “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing.” Meanwhile, Steph gushed about his wife in his post and wrote, “Growing strong through all the ups and downs.” Well said!

Keeping scrolling to see the couple’s cutest moments.