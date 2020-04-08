We’re melting! Ayesha Curry revealed her son Canon is crushing hard on Jennifer Lopez, and it’s too cute. The cookbook author captured the 21-month-old giggling hysterically as he requested “Lopez” to be played on the house speakers.

“Soooo I’m not my son’s first crush, y’all … [J. Lo] is,” the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on April 7. The wife of Stephen Curry then put on the song “Ain’t Your Mama” by the Grammy nominee, which caused Canon to squeal with excitement.

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry Instagram

“I’m OK with it as long as I get this smile when I play his fave song,” Ayesha noted on the adorable video. The parents have been spending tons of family time together while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes Ayesha practicing a very lavish beauty treatment on their only son.

“Canon’s deep conditioning session … Sat still like a champ for me,” the Toronto native captioned a sweet photo that showed her combing the precious boy’s hair on April 7. “He saw a newborn baby getting their first bath and hair washed in a video and wanted me to wash his.” It looks like he celebrated by listening to the “On the Floor” artist shortly after.

Needless to say, fans adore Canon as much as his proud parents. “Love you, Canon. Such a smart and sweet boy. God bless, Curry fam,” one person commented. “OMG I can’t even!! So adorbs!” someone else added. “Please keep sharing photos of Canon. He brightens our days!” another user echoed.

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry Instagram

Ayesha and Steph, 32, also have two daughters — Riley and Ryan — and the NBA star gushed about what a great addition Canon has been to their busy household. “No days [are] sane. We just try to get it done however you can, but [we were] unbelievably blessed to welcome Canon to the family,” the Golden State Warriors player told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “He’s running around, coming into his own as a little young fella, so I’m enjoying it.”

Ayesha feels equally blessed over their adorable family. “[Stephen Curry] is this real life?!” she captioned a snapshot posted to Instagram in April 2019 of their three kids all cuddled up together. “All glory to God for our [three] angels. I wish we could stop time just for a couple of years.”

Keep being the cutest!