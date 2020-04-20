Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Go, girl, go! Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to share a heartwarming family moment with her two daughters, Riley and Ryan, but instead, fans couldn’t help but notice how fit she looks these days. “Why aren’t you telling us how you lost so much weight?” one user inquired.

Since giving birth to her son, Canon, in July 2018, Ayesha, 31, has remained dedicated to her health and post-baby body journey. “I’m not done yet!” Steph Curry’s wife replied. “LOL. I’m so close to my goal so I’m not trying to jinx myself.”

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Of course, this is hardly the first time Ayesha has been candid about her body. In fact, as a result of suffering from postpartum depression, the Seasoned Life author made the decision to undergo plastic surgery.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” Ayesha told Working Mother in a May 2019 interview.

“So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” the Food Network personality continued. “They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

Courtesy of Steph Curry/Instagram

Ayesha went on to explain that since then, she’s learning to embrace the skin she’s in and teach her children the same values! “I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day,” she expressed “It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are — and to love it.”

Keep thriving, Ayesha! You look fantastic.

