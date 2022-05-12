Christina Haack and Heather El Moussa’s relationship was already a “ticking time bomb” before their “nasty” fight at the Flip or Flop alum’s son’s soccer game, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Keep reading to see what happened and why things “got heated.”

“Presumably, Christina thought Heather overstepped her stepmom boundaries by giving her opinion regarding her and Tarek [El Moussa]’s son Brayden’s health issues,” explains the source. “Voices were raised between the two women; some nasty comments were made and Tarek stepped in to tell Christina to back off.”

When the Flipping 101 star, 40, got involved in the spat, Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, also stepped in. “Josh got in Tarek’s face, and thankfully, one of the soccer coaches stepped in between Tarek and Josh,” recounts the source. “It was all a complete mess, tempers were at an all-time high, feelings were hurt, egos were bruised. It got ugly.”

Courtesy Christina Anstead/Instagram

In addition, the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, isn’t “a fan” of the Christina On the Coast star’s parenting and has “thrown not-so-subtle jabs that Christina’s home isn’t as stable as hers and Tarek’s,” says the insider, adding, “It was bound to explode.”

Christina, 38, Heather, Tarek and Joshua, 40, raised eyebrows when they were photographed on May 7 fighting at Brayden’s soccer game. The 6-year-old is the son of Tarek and Christina, who were married from 2009 to 2018. The former couple also share their daughter, Taylor, 11. Less than 24 hours after the debacle, Brayden was hospitalized and underwent an emergency appendectomy.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward,” Christina and Tarek’s reps told Life & Style following the public incident.

Christina Haack/Instagram

Amid Brayden’s health scare, the two couples released a joint statement about coming together to support him. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/coparenting is,” Christina wrote via her Instagram Story on May 9. The text was written over a photo of her young son appearing to be in good spirits while in the hospital.

“We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part,” the statement continued. “Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Tensions between the blended family have “already been high” amid Christina’s ex-husband Ant Anstead publicly slamming her parenting style when it comes to raising their 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead. In April, the U.K. native, 43, filed for full custody of the toddler, claiming that the Wellness Remodel author wasn’t regularly in his life.

Christina said she was “deeply saddened” by Ant’s claims in a statement on April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

A California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Ant’s ex parte application for full custody, Life & Style can confirm. Following the judge’s ruling, a new hearing has been set for June 28 of this year.