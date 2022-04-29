Christina Hall has found her knight in shining armor with new husband Josh Hall. The social media-shy realtor took to Instagram with a long post defending her parenting skills and promising to protect the HGTV star amid her child custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Afterward, Christina called her hubby, “This man. My rock,” along with a red heart and prayer emoji.

The former Flip or Flop cohost host shared Josh’s Friday, April 29, message to her Instagram Stories less than two hours after he posted it. She drew a giant red heart around her words of praise for her new husband.

In Josh’s post, he wrote, “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids’ lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that … especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.” Christina shares two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She also has a 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with Ant.

Josh then hinted at Ant’s filing for full custody of Hudson amid his critical comments of her parenting skills with their child.

“There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So, trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth,” Josh wrote.

He then promised about Christina, “I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone. She deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

Ant filed for full custody of Hudson on Thursday, April 28, as he currently has shared custody with Christina. In court papers, he claimed that she has only spent “nine full days each month” with the boy over the last 20 months. The Wheeler Dealers host then demanded that she stop using Hudson in paid commercial social media posts unless he gives permission. Ant also described a situation where Hudson allegedly came home to him after spending time with Christina a terribly painful sunburn, which he claimed she brushed off in a text.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina told Life and Style in an April 28, statement. She continued, “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

A California Superior Court judge in Orange County later denied Ant’s ex parte application for full custody, and in her own filing, Christina claimed that Ant “is simply trying to smear my good name and tarnish my image.”