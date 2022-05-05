Isn’t She Lovely! Gabrielle Union Is Always Bikini-Ready: See Her Best Swimsuit Moments

L.A’s finest! Gabrielle Union has been a hot little thing since the ‘90s, and TBH, she still is! She always seems to be bikini-ready, even during the winter months.

The actress led the East Compton Clovers to victory in her role as Isis in Bring It On and has played the love interest in countless movies like The Perfect Holiday. While she’s known as being a total babe on screen, she’s praised for her toned physique in real life, too.

Gabrielle shares her workouts on her Instagram account, which sometimes includes her husband and former NBA star Dwayne Wade. The Cheaper By the Dozen star shared a video of the couple working out in their luxurious at-home gym in April 2022 where they made banded workouts look easy!

“Met Gala countdown,” the athlete joked in the comments with a laughing emoji.

The Being Mary Jane actress is an ambassador for the free digital fitness app FitOn. She frequently shares a variety of workouts on the app and even created a baby friendly regimen with her daughter Kaavia.

“They’re going to make you sweat, they’re going to make you strong, they’re going to make your booty pop, they’re going to make you laugh,” she said in a January 2020 video on the fitness app’s Facebook page. “You’re going to see me thrive and you’re going to see me struggle a little bit. But that’s what it’s all about, right?”

Gabrielle has a competitiveness edge, much like her husband, even in the gym. “I basically have the Olympics happening in my mind with strangers,” she told Health in 2017. “They don’t realize we’re competing, but I usually take gold. Mainly because they’ve left.”

The 10 Things I Hate About You star shared which two foods she avoids to maintain her rock-hard abs in a July 2021 Instagram post. “No gluten, no dairy,” she said. “Except when I eat gluten and dairy.”

When she’s not filming the next blockbuster or binge-worthy show, you can expect Gabrielle living her best life on a tropical or exotic getaway. “Dancing to the beat of my own drum.And so it begins,” she captioned her August 2021 video of her dancing in a bikini during the beginning of the #WadeWorldTour2021 as they celebrated her husband’s retirement.

