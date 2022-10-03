A blended family! Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have one of the sweetest families in Hollywood. Together, they share one daughter, Kaavia, who was born in November 2018 via surrogate after the Bring It On actress was diagnosed with adenomyosis, which led to struggles amid their fertility journey.

“There’s nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby,” Gabrielle told Women’s Health in February 2019 about their decision to try surrogacy. “The idea of it felt like surrendering to failure.”

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Along with the daughter they share together, Gabrielle helps her husband coparent his kids from prior relationships. The former NBA star shares son Zaire and daughter Zaya with ex Siohvaughn Funches and a son named Xavier with Aja Metoyer. He and Gabrielle also helped raise Dwyane’s nephew Dahveon Morris.

Keep reading to meet Dwyane and Gabrielle’s kids.

Kaavia James Union Wade

Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed Kaavia via surrogate on November 7, 2018.

“Unfortunately, right now Kaavia has a lot of me in her and she’s giving us the flux because of it. But I think when it comes to your kids, I think different journeys and different places in life you see the different parents,” the basketball star told Us Weekly in June 2022. “You see the different personalities come out of different parents and so I think they have a little bit of everyone in them and you just look for your percentage and you hope that the good percentage of you come out.”

Xavier Zechariah Wade

Dwyane and Aja welcomed Xavier on November 10, 2013.

“Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day like I do with my other kids,” the athlete wrote in his 2021 memoir Dwyane. “It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight.”

Zaya Wade

Dwyane welcomed Zaya with Siohvaughn on May 29, 2007.

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” he told CNN in June 2022 about Zaya, who is transgender. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade

Dwyane and Siohvaughn’s eldest son was born on February 4, 2002.

Zaire is following in his dad’s footsteps and plays for the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA’s G-League. “For me, I want to see what he’s made of,” Dwyane said in the Discover+ docuseries Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness.

Dahveon Morris

He was born on September 17, 2001, to Dwyane’s older sister Deanna Morris.

“I felt that [Dahveon] would be kind of left out,” Dwyane shared in his D. Wade: Life Unexpected documentary. “I asked my sister, [I said], ‘My environment would be better for him than the environment that he’s living in now.’ She agreed.”