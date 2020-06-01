Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Give Zaya Sweet Birthday Shout Out

Blended family goals! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade gave their daughter, Zaya Wade, the sweetest shout-out for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday baby!!!” the actress, 47, shared on Instagram. “I can’t believe you are 13!! @zayawade, you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up every day and fight. When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life, and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much, kid!! Enjoy this day and every day knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated.”

Dwyane, 38, who shares Zaya with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, also dedicated a loving message to his newly minted teen. “I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you, Zaya, on your 13th birthday‼️” he began his Instagram post, which consisted of a set of photos.

Shutterstock; Inset: Courtesy of Dwyane Wade/Instagram

The basketball player explained how Zaya makes his life better. “I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way, is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life,” he continued.

Courtesy of Dwyane Wade/Instagram

He also gushed over Zaya’s strength and expressed his unconditional love. “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat, you continue to be the bravest person I know, and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do,” he added. “I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re bold, you’re courageous, you are Zaya. Happy Birthday, we LOVE you‼️”

In February, Dwyane revealed his daughter opened up about being transgender to him and his wife. “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. The athlete also noted it’s his responsibility as a parent to ensure he becomes as educated as possible on the topic.

Additionally, the couple share 18-month-old daughter Kaavia James. Dwyane is also dad to sons Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 18, and Xavier Zechariah, 6, and legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 18.

What an amazing family!