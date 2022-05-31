Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘BFFs’ to Serious Romance

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, aren’t strangers to the spotlight. The pair have been officially dating for almost a year after being spotted holding hands in 2021.

The couple confirmed their romance in June 2021 when Jake first shared a photo with the Stranger Things actress via Instagram. “BFF <3,” he captioned the selfie.

That same month, the pair were photographed together holding hands while strolling around New York City. Neither has officially confirmed how they became acquainted, but the young stars likely share overlapping famous social circles.

Jake, who is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley, attended Pennington High School in New Jersey from 2016 to 2020, according to Us Weekly.

Before confirming her romance with Jake, Millie dated Joseph Robinson and YouTube star Jacob Sartorius.

Millie confirmed her relationship status during a January 2022 interview with Seventeen. At the time, the actress revealed her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song and said, “I love ‘1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Later that year, Millie and Jake made their first public appearance together during the March 2022 British Academy Film Awards in London, Millie’s first-ever attendance at the event. Since then, they have continued to make their relationship more public.

They have been sharing photos of each other on Instagram from their travels and nights out with friends. They have also been attending events together for the premiere of Stranger Things season 4.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Millie and Jake’s relationship timeline.