We’re not in Hawkins anymore — kind of. While Eleven and the Byers family have up and moved to California, the rest of the Stranger Things characters have appeared to stay in Indiana, for now, that is.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the telekinetic teen, who has seemingly lost her powers, the Netflix series became a global sensation following its July 2016 premiere. Now, after a brief hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show is back with its highly anticipated fourth season.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the series, told J-14 in November 2021 that the upcoming installment is “the best one yet.” The actor teased, “This season, Will is coping with growing up, as usual, and dealing with being a third wheel. He has to learn how to live with this new family in this new environment.”

Of course, there are tons of other things to come! Keep reading for more details on Stranger Things season 4.

How Did Season 3 End?

Following a bloody battle at the Starcourt Mall, “war is coming,” according to an ominous voice in the season 4 trailer, which was released in April 2022.

Season 3 came to an end with Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) death after being possessed by the Mind Flayer for most of the episodes. He sacrificed himself in the finale to save his sister, Max (Sadie Sink), and her friends. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) also seemingly died, but it was later revealed that he’s actually just in Russia.

Hopper Is Alive

A teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season, released in February 2020, revealed that Hopper wasn’t dead like viewers initially thought.

Courtesy of Netflix

“We know that Hopper is the American in that Russian prison. To me, what happens in this season … it’s very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way,” David told Deadline in June of that same year. “There’s monsters, there’s horrors, there’s scares, there’s great Indiana Jones-type action. But also, we get to see some of Hopper’s really deep backstory that we hinted at with the boxes in season 2.”

The Whole Cast Is Returning

Although some are in the midwest and others have moved to California, Millie, Noah, David, Sadie, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve) and Winona Ryder (Joyce) will reprise their roles. Maya Hawke is also set to return as Robin and Priah Ferguson‘s character, Erica, has been upped to a series regular.

Tons of new stars will also be joining the cast. Robert Englund (Victor Creel), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Eduardo Franco (Argyle) and Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), among others, have been announced as season 4 stars.

The Premiere Date

The first part of season 4 is set to premiere on May 27, 2022, while the second part will hit Netflix on July 1, 2022.

One More Ride

Following season 4, Stranger Things will return for a fifth and final season.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared in a February 2022 letter to fans. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”