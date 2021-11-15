Stranger Things costars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been quietly dating since 2017, but their low-key romance has recently sparked split rumors. Are Natalia and Charlie still together? Keep reading for everything we know!

The Netflix duo haven’t made a public appearance since attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020, and they haven’t posted publicly about each other in about that same time frame. That being said, the quietness about their relationship isn’t super rare, and they haven’t given any indication that they’ve broken up.

THIERRY LE FOUILLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Reps for Natalia and Charlie did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment regarding fan speculation of a potential split.

Natalia and Charlie first stirred dating rumors in 2016 and confirmed their romance the following year by publicly holding hands while strolling around New York City. They made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

At the time, a source told Life & Style the pair had “been together since before season two began filming.”

Funny enough, Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told GQ the attraction between the young costars was obvious from the beginning.

“That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Charlie and] Natalia, and sparks were flying,” he told the outlet in 2020.

Charlie had a public hiccup in 2018 when he was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after trace amounts of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage. His detainment caused the New Mutants actor to miss the season 2 premiere of Stranger Things, but Charlie has maintained that he wasn’t arrested or charged with any crime.

He opened up about the “hard” situation during an interview with Flaunt magazine that year.

“Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous,” the U.K. native reflected. “When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life … you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden, it becomes a very big story, and it gets really blown out of proportion.”

He and Natalia continued going strong in the time that followed, and the Nashville native touched on why she chooses to keep her life so private during an interview with Refinery29 in 2019.

“That’s something important to me — with my family, with my friends — I really like to keep it for me,” she said. However, she gushed that it was “really fun” working with her beau on the set of Stranger Things.

“It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with,” the Yes, God, Yes actress explained. “We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before.”

For Charlie’s part, he noted the two “weren’t being sneaky” with their low-key romance during an interview with GQ in 2020.

“[We] were young coworkers on a huge job interested in each other,” he explained. “[We] didn’t want to mess with anything.”