Sadie Sink became an instant star at age 15 when she joined the cast of Stranger Things, but the Netflix series was hardly her first rodeo. The model got her start on Broadway, where she portrayed Annie in a 2012 revival of the classic musical. Three years later, she starred alongside Helen Mirren in the Tony-winning play The Audience, playing a young Queen Elizabeth II.

Sadie is just getting started in Hollywood, but her impressive net worth proves she’s got a bright future ahead of her. As of 2021, the actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Sadie makes her money, keep reading.

Sadie Sink is a Netflix star:

After beginning her career as a theater actor, Sadie made the jump to Hollywood when she landed the role of Max Mayfield in season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Max quickly became a part of the crew after moving to Hawkins, Indiana, and showing off her formidable skateboarding and video game skills. Sadie reprised the role in 2019’s season 3, which saw Max becoming close friends with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). According to multiple outlets, Sadie earns $150,000 per episode of Stranger Things.

Later in 2019, she starred in Netflix’s horror film Eli as Haley, a teenage friend of the titular character (who happened to be the son of Satan). By 2021, Sadie fully cemented her reputation as a scream queen, starring in two parts of the Fear Street film series: Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Sadie Sink is an actor:

Outside of her various Netflix projects, Sadie has booked a number of other film and TV roles. Before joining Stranger Things, she appeared in episodes of The Americans, Blue Bloods and American Odyssey. On the film side of things, she’s landed starring roles in the upcoming movies Dear Zoe and The Whale.

In 2021, however, her biggest role was in Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well short film. Sadie played the lead female role opposite Dylan O’Brien in the movie, which premiered in conjunction with the “Blank Space” singer’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album rerelease. The actress was a huge fan of the musician before landing a part in All Too Well, joking in a resurfaced MTV interview from July 2021 that she should start a fan account about Taylor. In the same clip, she named “All Too Well” as her favorite song to “scream the lyrics to.”

Sadie Sink is a model:

While becoming a bona fide screen star, Sadie has also flexed her fashion muscles on runways for brands including Undercover and Miu Miu. In 2021, she became a Givenchy Beauty muse for the brand’s Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick.