New boyfriend alert! Sofia Richie confirmed her relationship with music exec Elliot Grainge on Wednesday, April 7, with a sweet snapshot of the couple kissing.

In the image, the new pair shared a tender kiss while sitting at a table in front of a window. The 22-year-old wore a brown bikini top and a cow-print bucket hat in the romantic pic. The photo was one of a set of eight which seemed to depict the model’s recent hangouts with friends. She captioned the post with a simple black heart emoji.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

An hour later, Lionel Richie‘s daughter posted another photo with the 27-year-old to her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Sofia is smiling while cupping her new man’s cheeks.

The pair were first spotted together while on a walk in Beverly Hills in January. Since then, they have been photographed together multiple times. The Frankies Bikinis model shared a selfie with Elliot in March, but at the time it was still unclear if they were dating.

What else do we know about Sofia’s new beau? Keep scrolling to learn more about Elliot.

Elliot Has a Famous Father

Elliot’s dad is Lucian Grainge, the chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, one of the biggest global music corporations. The music mogul, 61, has been serving as the head of the prestigious company since 2011.

Elliot Is a College Grad

The music biz kid received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. However, his graduating year is unclear.

Elliot Has His Own Record Label

The Northeastern alum gained recognition for starting his own record company, 10K Projects, which is based in Los Angeles. The label “has had 18 gold and eight platinum/multi-platinum singles that have accumulated a total of 22 billion streams” to date, according to Forbes. Elliot made the publication’s 2021 30 Under 30 list for music due to the success of the company.

The music lover started the label by signing Tekashi6ix9ine and Trippie Redd and has since signed artists including Iann Dior, Internet Money and Surfaces.

Elliot Isn’t Into Social Media

The music executive has a verified Instagram account that boasts 35,000 followers and a verified Twitter account with nearly 6,000 followers — but he doesn’t appear to use either of them. The Instagram account had no posts on it, while the Twitter account contained only two tweets from 2019 at the time this story was published.