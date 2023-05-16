Spicy mamí! Cardi B is known for many things: her explosive reality TV history, ​Grammy-winning music career and her beautifully designed tattoos. While some of her body ink is vibrant with beautiful colors, others are personal tributes to those she loves most.

Most recently, the “WAP” rapper added her children Kulture and Wave’s names to her tattoo collection. While her daughter’s moniker is inked on the lower bicep of her right arm, Cardi chose the placement of her son’s name in a bold position: on her face.

The Love & Hip-Hop alum shared her deep desire to get the piece of body art seven months before her tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos completed the task.

“Random but … I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face …I really really wanna do it [sic],” Cardi tweeted in January 2022.

Two years prior, the New York native shared she got one of her ex-boyfriend’s name “Samuel” covered up with a colorful butterfly on the back of her neck.

“I never showed ya my cover tatt … What ya think ? [sic],” she tweeted in June 2020.

However, online critics were not afraid to share their disappointment in the tattoo as some of the ink from the previous art was still visible.

“They didn’t cover all of the prior tattoo, even though they could have. However, it’s a banging tat by itself [sic],” one person replied, while a second person wrote, “It’s cute but you should have got like a tree vine or sum cuz you still see it a lil around but it cute to me [sic].”

While some of Cardi’s tattoos may not be for everyone’s liking, her gigantic peacock tattoo is absolutely beautiful! The “I Like It” artist’s ink starts at her right hip and travels down her to her knee and has been featured in some of her music videos.

Cardi got the tattoo back in 2010 but ​git a major makeover ​10 years later by Jamie Schene.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted [sic],” she captioned a before-and-after Instagram photo in June 2020.

Not only did Cardi get the then-fading color touched up, but she also defined the bird’s wings and added a butterfly and additional flowers to the piece.

We could talk about Cardi B’s tattoos for hours, so we’ll just show you pictures instead! Scroll down to see the rapper’s infamous body ink and their meanings.