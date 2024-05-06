Kristin Cavallari's BF Mark Estes Meets Laguna Beach Cast

Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend, Mark Estes, has already met her family — and now he’s getting to know her Laguna Beach castmates, too.

The TV personality, 37, and her new man, 24, spent time with her former costars in Nashville on May 4. Kristin shared a photo from the group’s bar outing on Instagram on Sunday, May 5, featuring Laguna Beach alums Jason Wahler, Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith Evans and Lauren “Lala” Olsen, who fans know as Alex H.

“When all the worlds collide,” Kristin captioned the post, which included other snaps from the fun night with the cast. One sweet photo showed The Hills alum walking beside Mark as he held his arm around her waist.

Jason, 37, also shared the group shot on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Nashville takeover!” The reality star tagged former costar Talan Torriero, who did not appear to be at the reunion, and asked, “Where you at?”

Laguna Beach aired from 2004 to 2006 on MTV. The reality show followed the personal lives of several teens attending Laguna Beach High School.

Kristin debuted her relationship with Mark on Instagram back in February, writing, “He makes me happy.” However, the reality star revealed on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in March that their love story began in September 2023 when she “stumbled upon” Mark and his pals’ Montana Boyz TikTok account. She admitted that she thought Mark was the “hottest guy [she’d] ever seen.” Three weeks later, the guys randomly messaged her, “I love you,” and she invited them to be on her podcast. She also found out they were moving to Nashville, where she lives.

Jason Wahler/Instagram

Kristin lost touch with the Montana Boyz until she reached out again in December 2023 and realized she was communicating with Mark, who was her “favorite” of the trio. They had their first date on February 13. That also happened to be the night that Mark met Kristin’s mom and her three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy,” she said.

Kristin’s relationship with Mark has sparked some backlash from fans because of their 13-year age gap. However, she said on the podcast episode that she “doesn’t give a f–k” about what others think.

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something I was searching [for],” she added. “It’s not something I ever thought would happen. I understand what it looks like to the outside world [but] he’s not a typical 24-year-old … He’s actually a really nice, good guy. From the jump he was so sweet to me.”

Though Kristin admitted that the “the age thing was a hang up” for her at first, she was quickly “all in” with Mark.

“When this news came out, it’s the first time in my entire life I 100 percent haven’t given a s–t about what anybody thinks,” she said. “I know that I’m happy. I know how he really is. I know what this is.”