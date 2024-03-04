Kristin Cavallari made it clear that she doesn’t care what critics think about her age gap with boyfriend Mark Estes when she clapped back at her haters.

The Laguna Beach alum, 37, took to TikTok on March 2 to defend her relationship with Mark, 24, after several social media users expressed their issues with their age difference. “When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” she captioned the clip.

Not only did Kristin make her thoughts clear in the caption, but she also sent a message to her critics by lip synching along to intentional audio in the clip. “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me?” she mouthed along with the audio. “Are you going to give me a ticket?”

After she and Mark sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted together in Mexico, Kristin confirmed the speculation later that month by making their romance Instagram official on February 27.

“He makes me happy,” she captioned a photo of her and Mark via Instagram at the time.

Shortly after Kristin confirmed the romance, several of her fans rushed to the comments section to point out the age gap. “What could a 37 year old and 24 year old possibly have in common?” one social media user asked. Another weighed in, “Homeboy was 6 when The Hills aired on MTV.”

However, others defended Kristin and argued that she wouldn’t be facing backlash if she was a man. “So let me get this straight … Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Vincent Cassel and many more famous men can have girlfriends that are AT LEAST 20 years younger than them and no one bats an eyelid but when a woman goes out with a younger man everyone is outraged?” the fan commented. “They are both adults and it’s no one else’s business. As long as they’re happy and they’re not hurting anyone, what’s the problem? I think what I find the most shocking [is] that the majority of these comments are from women.”

Shortly after confirming their romance, Kristin made her debut appearance on Mark’s Montana Boyz TikTok account in a clip shared on March 1. The video captured Mark dancing to Jason Aldean’s song “She’s Country” alongside fellow Montana Boyz Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. As the friends lip synced along to the track, The Hills alum appeared behind her boyfriend wearing denim jeans and a shirt that read, “This Ain’t My First Coors Rodeo.”