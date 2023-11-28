It’s taken time and effort, but Kristin Cavallari and ex-husband Jay Cutler are finally on “good terms,” she’s revealed three years after their contentious split.

“Yes, we are, and you guys, I never thought we would get here. I never thought we would get here. I didn’t. I’m so happy about it,” Kristin, 36, said while answering fan questions during her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast on Tuesday, November 28.

The Hills alum gushed, “Oh my god. I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when parents are on good terms.” The former couple share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7.

“My kids see it, I mean, it’s just easier. And listen, I get it. When people’s hearts are breaking, it’s really difficult. It’s really, really difficult, and so, you know, seeing Jay happy is the best,” Kristin shared about her ex, 50. “That’s what I care about because I obviously see the benefits, my kids see the benefits, and yeah, life is really good right now, and I’m so thankful for it.”

The Uncommon James founder encouraged other fans going through difficult splits that a happy ending is possible. “And when I tell you guys if we can get there, anyone can get there, I mean it. People used to say that to me, and I’d be like, ‘Yeah right. There’s no way.’ I mean it. I mean it,” she explained.

Kristin and Jay married in June 2013. She announced their ​surprising split in an April 2020 Instagram post.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the MTV alum wrote, adding, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Things quickly went south when Kristin accused Jay of verbally attacking her in her divorce documents. “[He] makes inappropriate statements to and about [her] and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children,” the filing read, adding, “Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

Kristin revealed she and Jay later made an attempt to see if they could rekindle things, only to be made more confidant that filing for divorce was the right thing to do.

“The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,” she explained during an October 2021 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off The Vine” podcast. “And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off.”

She continued, “But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.'”