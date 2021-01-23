Wait … are Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband Jay Cutler back together? The exes shared a cozy photo celebrating their relationship nearly nine months after announcing their split.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” both Jay, 37, and Kristin, 34, captioned the same photo on each of their Instagram pages. In the snapshot, the Hills alum seemed to be leaning into the retired NFL star with her arms crossed as the former flames looked into the camera.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Naturally, fans and followers didn’t know quite what to make of the posts. “The rest is really still unwritten it seems,” one user commented on Kristin’s version, while another person wrote on Jay’s image, “That’s cool. Now I can’t sleep.” A third commenter added, “Here for whatever this is.”

Despite the almost-instantaneous romance rumors, it seems the pair, who tied the knot in June 2013, are not back together. “They are friends and single,” a source told People hours after the coparents made their social media posts. “They will always have each other’s back no matter what.”

The Laguna Beach alum announced her split from the former Chicago Bears player via Instagram last April to the shock of fans.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Since the bombshell breakup, Jay sparked romance rumors with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren in September 2020, though the 28-year-old slammed the speculation shortly after. The ex-quarterback also denied the rumors. In January 2021, Jay and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy sparked dating rumors after she was spotted commenting on his social media.

For Kristin’s part, she was first romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye in October 2020 when they were spotted kissing at a Chicago bar. “Kristin thinks Jeff is super sexy, and he constantly has her in hysterics, which is one of the key things she looks for in a man,” an insider told In Touch in the days following their PDA. “They bounce off of each other, and he’s just her type!”

In January 2021, the dynamic duo flirted with one another during an Instagram Live broadcast — and even exchanged “I Love Yous” before hanging up the call.