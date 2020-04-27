Bonded for life! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced on April 26 they are getting divorced after 10 years together, but fans can guarantee their three kids will still always come first. The pair work hard to secure their kids’ privacy — they don’t even show their faces on social media — but frequently gush over their mini-mes.

The Very Cavallari star and football player welcomed their first child, Camden Jack, in 2012 — one year before they got married. Their daughter, Saylor James, then came along in 2015. Finally, they had son Jaxon Wyatt in 2014.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari Instagram

Kristin previously gushed over how motherhood fits her like a glove. “Becoming a mom is where I blossomed. I finally feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be in my life and I’m very comfortable being a mom,” she said to People in 2016. “I’m proud of the way that we’ve raised our kids. I’ve done a few controversial things apparently but I’m so confident in my decisions. My kids are happy and healthy, and that’s all I care about.”

From her reality show to her jewelry line, Uncommon James, Kristin’s family life seeps into all her ventures. “My daughter Saylor’s middle name is James,” the Laguna Beach star explained to Us Weekly in 2017. “It was actually my brother’s middle name, as well. I love the name James for a female, although it’s typically masculine, so it’s uncommon for a girl.”

Having a family of five felt right for the California native and quarterback, Kristin exclusively dished to Life & Style in November. “If we were going to have another one, it would’ve had to happen in the last few years,” she dished about the possibility of having more children. “We love having three. We’re a very complete family.”

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari Instagram

Sadly, Kristin and Jay revealed they are going their separate ways for good. However, their kids will always be top priority. “The thing that matters most,” the blonde babe wrote on Instagram about her little ones on March 19, just one month before publicly announcing her split from Jay.

It’s sad to see the longtime couple call it quits, but they have three gorgeous kiddos to keep them bonded.