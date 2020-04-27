After Kristin Cavallari announced her split and pending divorce from husband Jay Cutler via Instagram on Sunday, April 26, several celebrities sent their love and support to the 33-year-old.

“Lots of love, prayers and light your way,” commented Nikki Bella. “Sending love and positivity your way,” wrote Brie Bella. “Oh, Kristin, sorry to hear this,” replied Kaitlynn Carter. Stephanie Shepherd commented three red heart emojis. “Love you, friend,” wrote Jana Kramer. JWoww replied with three pink heart emojis.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Fans also sent their well-wishes to the Very Cavallari star. “You got this,” wrote one follower. “So sorry to hear [this], Kristin. Wishing you all the best,” commented another.

Though the former flames are separating, they seem to want what’s best for each other. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin revealed on Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Nearly a month prior to announcing their split, The Hills alum revealed she was struggling to keep the spark alive in her relationship with the 36-year-old retired football player. “It’s about finding time to connect just the two of us, which is nearly impossible during quarantine!” she exclusively told Life & Style on March 30. “We make each other laugh, though, which has kept us going for almost 10 years.”

It seems like quarantine hasn’t eased the situation for the blonde beauty, her ex beau and their three children. “Well, I can say this, we know each other very well!” she continued. “Everyone knows what buttons to press, but we also know when to give each other some space. Although, space for a 4-, 5-, and 7-year-old is very different than to Jay and I.”

We wish Kristin and Jay the best.