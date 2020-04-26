What went wrong? Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split after 10 years together, the reality star announced on her Instagram on Sunday, April 26. While the Hills alum cited “growing apart” as the reason for their divorce, she told Life & Style in an exclusive interview just a month prior that they were having trouble making time for each other.

When asked on March 30 how the couple is keeping the spark alive in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kristin said, “It’s about finding time to connect just the two of us, which is nearly impossible during quarantine! We make each other laugh, though, which has kept us going for almost 10 years.”

The blonde beauty also hinted that the twosome may have needed some time apart. When asked if her family has gotten closer over the past few weeks, she explained, “Well, I can say this, we know each other very well! Everyone knows what buttons to press, but we also know when to give each other some space. Although, space for a 4-, 5-, and 7-year-old is very different than to Jay and I.”

At the end of the day, it seems as though their longtime, well-loved relationship may have just run its course.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Laguna Beach native wrote in her statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kristin and Jay got married in 2013 and welcomed three children over the course of their union, sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James. Needless to say, the strength of their years-long connection had fans and followers devastated over the news.

“This isn’t real …” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “WOAH!! DID NOT SEE THIS COMING AT ALL!!!!” A third follower said, “No! Please no!!” and a fourth fan sent the pair well-wishes during the rough moment. “So sorry to hear! Wishing you both happiness and peace during this difficult time!”