What better way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office than with a chance to sit down with the cast and reminisce about your favorite episode — and maybe even learn a secret or two from behind the scenes? Stars of the beloved sitcom including Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nuñez, and Melora Hardin have teamed up with Omaze, an online fundraising platform, to offer fans an exciting chance to win a virtual coffee date with the cast.

Donations will benefit the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles, whose mission is to provide packaged meals, cleaning supplies, and emergency kits to families struggling during the coronavirus crisis. “We all have a responsibility to lift each other up during these difficult times,” said Melora, who played Jan Levinson on the series.

“So, we thought, why not get together with a few Office fans and see if we can help them out,” adds Oscar, who portrayed accountant Oscar Martinez on the show.

And there’s no better time for a reunion to spread some joy and laughs! “Our cast became a family both on and off the show, so it is my honor to digitally reunite with Creed, Melora and Oscar to help shine a spotlight on Variety Boys & Girls Club and to share some of the joy and magic we experienced when filming The Office together,” said Kate, who, of course, played Meredith Palmer.

Creed joked that he will even tell fans “some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip,” so get your questions ready!

To submit a donation to the relief efforts and enter the sweepstakes, fans can head over to Omaze.com/TheOffice by May 21.