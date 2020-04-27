Embracing change. Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram following the announcement of her divorce from husband Jay Cutler to make a major adjustment to her bio. The former Laguna Beach starlet, 33, dropped the word “wife,” now making “momma” her most prominent title.

Hours earlier, Kristin and Jay, 36, posted the same emotional message to their respective pages. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Uncommon James founder and former NFL star began.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the pair continued, referring to their darling brood — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

While Kristin and Jay’s split may come as a shock to fans, the A-list couple had previously been suffering from material issues. In fact, the E! host exclusively told Life & Style on March 30 that she and Jay were struggling to bond amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s about finding time to connect just the two of us, which is nearly impossible during quarantine!” she admitted. “We make each other laugh, though, which has kept us going for almost 10 years.”

Thankfully, with the support of their loved ones, we have no doubt Kristin, Jay and their children will be OK during this challenging time. “Sending love and positivity your way,” Brie Bella commented on Kristin’s post, while her sister, Nikki Bella, added, “Lots of love, prayers and light your way.”

Kaitlynn Carter chimed in, “Oh, Kristen, sorry to hear this,” along with a red heart emoji. “Love you, friend,” echoed Jana Kramer.

Hang in there, Kristin and Jay!

