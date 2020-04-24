It’s over! Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren officially split after one year of dating, Us Weekly confirms. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told the outlet. The former flames first got together in March 2019 but kept their relationship low-key for months.

In March 2020, the couple sparked split rumors when Noah, 23, deleted all of his Instagram photos with her. He also hinted that they went their separate ways with a very speculative photo caption. “Currently in a codependent relationship with my phone,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, it wasn’t long ago the couple seemed to be on good terms. In October, they went on a beach date just one day after making their red carpet debut as a couple. One month prior to that, they were spotted out together for the first time.

“[Noah] wrapped his arm around [Alexis] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet,” a source told Us Weekly about their group dinner date.

Two months later, the model was publicly gushing about her then-beau.”He’s amazing,” Alexis divulged to E! News in November 2019. “His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too.”

Things were so serious between them that the brunette beauty introduced him to her family, and it went well. “It was great,” she shared. “My little brother was like, ‘Who is this person?’ and I was like, ‘Please, like him for me. I really like him.'”‘

Noah felt the same way about his lady. “Dude, we love each other,” he told the outlet. “The rest kind of just fades into the background.”

Prior to Noah, Alexis dated Dancing With the Stars‘ Alan Bersten. However, they ended things in December 2018.

“Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” Alexis replied on Instagram to a follower who asked about their relationship status. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey, and I respect that.”

We wish Noah and Alexis the best!