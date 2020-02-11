Noah Centineo Then vs. Now — ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Actor Used to Be a Freeform Star

He’s been doing this a little while. Although Noah Centineo seemed to burst onto the acting scene overnight with his memorable turn as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix‘s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, he’s actually been acting pretty steadily since 2009. It’s safe to say he’s changed a little bit in all that time.

Noah was born in Miami, Florida, in 1996, but he was raised in Boynton Beach, Florida. Although he was far from the lights of Hollywood, he became interested in an acting career very young. He did eventually move to Los Angeles and attended a high school there in 2012.

But first, in 2009, Noah starred as the lead in the family film The Gold Retrievers. He went on to have small roles in Disney Channel shows like Austin and Ally and Shake It Up, and was even in a romantic comedy — How to Build a Better Boy — in 2014 before he was ever cast in the adaptation of Jenny Han‘s incredibly popular young adult romance novel.

The actor’s first big break came when he took over the role of Jesus Adams Foster in Freeform’s series The Fosters. He replaced Jake T. Austin, who was pretty beloved by fans, so he had very big shoes to fill. But he managed to do it!

Noah made his first Fosters appearance about halfway through season 3 in “Lucky,” which aired on August 17, 2015. And the rest is history — he starred in the series until it ended and spun off into a new TV show, Good Trouble. He’s made an appearance in that Freeform series, too.

2018, in particular, was a busy year for Noah. He was cast in two different Netflix original movies — playing Peter in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Jamey in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He also portrayed Brooks Rattigan in The Perfect Date, released in April 2019.

And Noah’s future looks bright! He starred in the 2019 version of Charlie’s Angels and will be back as Peter in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, released on February 12, 2020.

Are you going to pay close attention to Noah as his star continues to rise? Check out our gallery of the transformation he’s already been through as an actor.