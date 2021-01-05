If you’re a longtime fan of reality television, there’s a strong chance you’ve come across Kristin Cavallari a time or two! After all, the Colorado native has been taking over TV screens since her days on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004. When the series premiered, Kristin was just 17 years old.

After starring on Laguna Beach for two seasons, Kristin continued to reign over the reality TV space. She was on The Hills from 2006 to 2009, competed on season 13 of Dancing With the Stars and even went on to snag her own series. Very Cavallari aired from July 2018 to March 2020 before Kristin made the decision to pull the plug.

“It was [a hard decision]. However, it was definitely the right decision. Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief,” the Uncommon James founder told Kelly Clarkson during an October 2020 interview. Six months prior, Kristin and husband Jay Cutler announced their split after 10 years together. The pair shares children Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.

“I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length,” Kristin added. “I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”

Since then, Kristin is seemingly single and ready to mingle! That said, the True Comfort author has definitely sparked dating rumors since her breakup from Jay. In August 2020, her reunion with ex-boyfriend and former Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti sent the internet into a complete frenzy! “2004 or 2020?!” Kristin captioned a loved-up selfie of the pair.

By October 2020, it looked like Kristin and Stephen’s brief reunion was dunzo, as she would say! The blonde beauty appeared to have moved on with comedian Jeff Dye. “She really, really likes him, and they’re seeing what happens,” a source told In Touch at the time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kristin Cavallari’s total transformation over the years.