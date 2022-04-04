Kristin Cavallari was caught getting very close with Tyler Cameron during a photo shoot for the Laguna Beach alum’s jewelry line, with the two sharing a spicy makeout session while posing for the cameras.

The lip locking went down while the stars were taking photos for a campaign for her jewelry line, Uncommon James, a source tells Life & Style, in Joshua Tree on Monday, April 4.

Their photo shoot kiss follows Kristin’s divorce from Jay Cutler, which she filed for in April 2020. An insider told Life & Style at the time that the mother of three “never thought her divorce” from Jay, 48, “would bring her closer to her kids, but that’s exactly what it did.” Her kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, do get the upper hand when it comes to her love life, though, as the True Comfort author told Hollywood Life she “refuse[s] to get a babysitter.”

Kristin was also formerly romantically involved with comedian Jeff Dye, country music star Chase Rice and Summer House star Craig Conover, the latter of whom discussed their hookup on an episode of the Bravo series.

For Tyler’s part, he has developed a star-studded list of past partners as well. After appearing on Hannah Brown’s of The Bachelorette, the television personality began dating around. In August 2019, he was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn. In November, he was hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in what would be a brief fling, according to Us Weekly.

The Real Dirty Dancing star said in February 2022 that he’s approaching dating differently these days.

“I’m in no rush right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited for this [year] — it’s gonna be a big year. I feel it, it’s gonna be good,” he told Us Weekly.

Although Kristin and Tyler’s kiss took place on the job, that doesn’t mean their connection is strictly work-related.

Keep scrolling to see photos of their photo shoot canoodling.