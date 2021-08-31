Three chords and a big fortune! Chase Rice has amassed a multimillion-dollar net worth as a country singer and former reality TV star. Keep reading to see how he makes his money.

The Florida native’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $5 million, according to multiple outlets. Chase boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram and has released five studio albums over the years.

The “Eyes On You” singer made his television debut as a contestant on Survivor in 2010, where he traveled to Nicaragua to compete for the $1 million prize.

At the time, the “If I Didn’t Have You” artist was working for NASCAR as a jackman. “You got to change the tires in about 13 seconds, and I am one of the guys that helps them do that. So, that is what I do,” he explained on the show.

Evans Ward/BEI/Shutterstock

He was a strong competitor and made it all the way to the final three. However, in the end, the jury chose Jud “Fabio” Birza as the winner, citing that he played the game smarter. Chase didn’t go home empty-handed, he was voted the 10th “steamiest” male contestant in Survivor history.

Despite his defeat on the reality show, Chase credits his television appearance as the catalyst for his music career.

“Playing all those other sports and other competition I have been a part of my whole life prepared me to say, ‘Cool. You want me to fail all you want. I am going to forget about you. I am going to do my thing.’ If I do that, whether they want me to fail or not, they have no control over that, and it’s about me and what I do,” Chase told Taste of Country in 2014.

Survivor wasn’t his only stint on reality TV. The country crooner appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor starring Peter Weber. Things were unexpectedly awkward for Chase because he performed a concert during the leading man’s one-on-one date with contestant Victoria Fuller, who previously dated the musician.

Courtesy Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Victoria told Peter that her and Chase’s lifestyles, which didn’t “match up,” were the reason why she “broke it off with him. That being said, Chase was less than happy about the situation.

“So, I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show,’” the “Ride” singer said during an appearance on “Fitz in the Morning” radio show following the uncomfortable situation.

“So, the fact that they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary. I didn’t expect it,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”

Chase has since seemingly moved on with Kristin Cavallari. A source told Us Weekly on August 31 that he and the Laguna Beach alum have been spotted “on a couple of dates” and “really like each other.”

It looks like Chase’s star has been rising for quite some time!