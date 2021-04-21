Making the most of it! Kristin Cavallari “never thought her divorce” from Jay Cutler “would bring her closer to her kids, but that’s exactly what it did,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Laguna Beach alum, 34, and the retired professional athlete, 37, who announced their split in April 2020, share sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor. “Kristin loves spending time with them,” adds the insider. “Right now, the kids are at such precious ages, she doesn’t want to miss a moment.”

As for Kristin’s love life, things are complicated! Following her split from Jay, she moved on with funnyman Jeff Dye in October 2020 — and the couple has been on-and-off ever since. According to the source, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, have all met the 38-year-old comedian. However, Kristin plans to “wait a lot longer before introducing them to a guy in the future.”

Ultimately, the Uncommon James founder savors every moment she has with her children, especially because she and Jay agreed on joint custody. “I’d say maybe it’s made me a better mom in some ways because I have my kids half of the time now. So, when I have them for my week, I am so incredibly present,” Kristin previously revealed to Hollywood Life.

“I am not distracted by my phone or anything else. I am with them. If someone is having a temper tantrum or something, I remain calm because I know that I am losing them in a few days,” the True Comfort author added.

Moreover, Kristin turns down any and all invitations when she’s with Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. “I’ve gotten a babysitter one time when I’ve had my kids in the last year and I completely regretted it,” she admitted. “My girlfriends are like, ‘Let’s go get dinner. Let’s go get drinks,’ and I’m like, ‘I refuse to get a babysitter,’ so you just have to figure out what works for you.”

On April 4, Kristin shared the sweetest photo of a family ski trip with her little ones. “So insanely proud of this little crew!!!” she gushed. “First weekend skiing and they CRUSHED it! So fun to take my kids to the place I grew up skiing.”