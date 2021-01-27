Things seem to be complicated in Hills alum Kristin Cavallari‘s love life at the moment. She and her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, split last spring and she has since moved on with comedian Jeff Dye — but there appears to be more than meets the eye with that relationship. Here’s what we know about who the Laguna Beach babe is dating right now.

The 34-year-old and the comedian, 37, sparked romance rumors in October 2020, when they were spotted kissing in a Chicago bar. In the days following their public tryst, an insider told In Touch that the couple’s “chemistry” is “off the charts” and they already have a spark. “She really, really likes him, and they’re seeing what happens,” the source added.

“Kristin thinks Jeff is super sexy, and he constantly has her in hysterics, which is one of the key things she looks for in a man,” the insider said. “They bounce off of each other, and he’s just her type!”

The dynamic duo even exchanged “I Love Yous” during an Instagram Live broadcast on January 8 — but according to People, Kristin and Jeff split in January 2021. Interestingly enough, social media sleuths noted Jeff spoke highly of Kristin during a comedy show a week prior to the news of their split — so some fans are speculating they may still be seeing one another.

The MTV alum sparked reconciliation rumors with her estranged husband, 37, on January 23, when they posed for a photo posted to each of their social media accounts. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” read the identical captions on their pictures. In the snapshots, Kristin leaned into her former flame with her arms crossed as the pair stared down the camera.

Kristin revealed the pair were divorcing in April 2020, after seven years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The NFL alum and the reality star share three children, 8-year-old son Camden Jack, 6-year-old son Jaxon Wyatt and 5-year-old daughter Saylor James.