The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron reacted to Hannah Brown being “deeply hurt” by his brief relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Nikki and Brie Bella breached the subject about the “recent headline” regarding Hannah’s book, God Bless This Mess, during “The Bellas Podcast” on Monday, November 30.

“[She] mentioned how she’s so heartbroken over rejection,” Nikki, 38, said, while Brie clarified, “Pretty much, [Hannah] just put it that Tyler Cameron rejected me and the whole world goes, ‘Yeah, no s–t,’ is what happened.”

ABC/John Fleenor

“First of all, you’re going to see the level of respect we have for each other,” the male model, 28, who released his own memoir, You Deserve Better, in July said. “The way I talk about her in my book showed nothing but love. We’ll see how she talks about me in her book.”

That being said, Tyler sent his ex, 27, well wishes. “I hope she’s happy, I hope she’s successful … she’s got to sell books, she’s got to make headlines. Sell them books!” he added.

Following season 15 of The Bachelorette, Hannah invited Tyler out for a drink during After the Final Rose. Although the former football player was her runner-up, Hannah called it quits with fiancé Jed Wyatt shortly after filming wrapped.

Tyler was then photographed leaving her Los Angeles apartment the following morning. Two days later, the Florida native was photographed on a date with Gigi, 26, in New York City.

“I said to Tyler, ‘I’d date Gigi Hadid too if I could. I get it,'” Hannah recalled to People, referencing the situation which she details in her book. “But it was not the way I wish it was handled.”

Tyler and the A-list model went on to have a two-month romance. A source told Life & Style at the time that Tyler and Gigi’s “busy schedules” played a role in their uncoupling. Following their split, the Vogue cover star rekindled things with on-and-off ex Zayn Malik later that year, and they now share daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

The Alabama native said in her book that she felt like Tyler’s “bench girl” and a “backup player” when they tried to rekindle things after the reality dating show.

The pair even quarantined together for a month with a group of friends amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. However, the former beauty queen told People there was “nothing romantic” about their time together.

“We didn’t even kiss! And it was really confusing because I told him I still had feelings for him and he rejected me,” claimed the former leading lady.

Hannah also said in her book that the last contact she had with Tyler was a cold text message from him that read, “Well … if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.”

The contractor simply pointed out, “I have receipts too.”