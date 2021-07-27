If you watched Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, then you already know she and contestant Tyler Cameron had some serious fireworks.

In Tyler’s new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, the Bachelor Nation fan favorite, 28, details what really went down between him and Hannah, 26, during their fantasy suite date.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

“All along, Hannah and I had this super-hot chemistry. We made out everywhere; we had that part all figured out. Leading up to our date in the fantasy suite, she told me she made up her mind that she didn’t want to have sex,” Tyler recalled.

“During that night together, we hooked up and it kept getting steamy, but I kept pumping the brakes. ‘I just want to talk more,’ I told her. I told her I had already made a promise to her that we wouldn’t. ‘No means no,’ I said. I wanted to honor that, and I didn’t want her to do something she might regret later,” the Florida native continued.

“We had the best night — just hanging out, talking and connecting. We really opened up and poured into each other, tackling so many big topics and sharing so much of ourselves. The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, ‘Holy s–t, this could be it for me,'” Tyler wrote. “I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was coming to an end.”

In the end, Hannah chose contestant Jed Wyatt. However, the Alabama native quickly called it quits with Jed he was accused of cheating with his ex-girlfriend. Eventually, Hannah and Tyler reconnected, and even quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

That said, the former leading lady has since moved on with boyfriend Adam Woolard, while Tyler is dating model Camila Kendra. As much as Tyler appreciates his Bachelorette past, he admitted it’s hard to date in the spotlight.

“Every time I’m seen with someone who isn’t Hannah, I get a slew of comments about it. ‘Hannah’s all natural!’ is a big one. And that’s true! Hannah is a naturally pretty girl,” Tyler explained. “She’s awesome. But every girl I date doesn’t deserve to be stacked up against Hannah. I would never do that, and I hope that our culture learns to stop the judgment, too.”